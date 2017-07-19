Facebook is gearing up to launch Stories for Pages and Brands

Facebook might be struggling to get you and your friends to use its recently introduced Stories feature, but it appears the company is already gearing up to expand the functionality to brands and pages.

The popular social media platform now has a dedicated Stories field in the Branded Content section under the Page Insights settings panel. Details are still unclear, but we anticipate the feature will be an extension of Stories specifically designed for brands and pages.

We’re not entirely sure when Facebook first began rolling out branded Stories, but chances are not all users will be able to access it just yet.

The social media giant initially brought Stories to Facebook back in January. The move, which was largely seen as copying Snapchat, was hardly unexpected as the company had already successfully implemented the feature in Instagram.

Unfortunately for Mark Zuckerberg and company, Facebook users seem to have been much less receptive to the new addition so far.

The decision to offer brands and influencers the opportunity to produce branded Stories seems like a natural extension of the company’s previous efforts. One thing Facebook has yet to figure out though is how to make the feature more valuable to brands and pages as there are no figures that seem to back up its usefulness yet.

We have contacted the company for further comment and will update this piece with more details once we know more.

