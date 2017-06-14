Sheryl Sandberg on why you don’t need a personal brand

Sheryl Sandberg is many things — the COO of Facebook, a mother, a best-selling author, a widow. An advocate for personal branding, she is not. In an interview with renowned Wharton psychology professor and best-selling author Adam Grant, Sandberg discussed why the personal branding craze is overblown.

If you think you are building your personal brand, please don’t. You don’t have a brand. Crest has a brand. Perrier has a brand. When I hear anyone talk about building their personal brands, I know that’s not right.

The reason it’s not right is that products are marketed. “This is sparkling water, it is one of my favorites. It is put in a bottle that I really like with packaging I really like.” But people are not that simple. We’re not packaged. And when we are packaged, we are ineffective and inauthentic. I don’t have a brand, but I do have a voice.

It is a voice that I used to help build a company. It is a voice that spoke out on women. It is a voice that sometimes gets things wrong. And it’s a voice I now use to talk about grief and try to break some of the isolation I felt. If you think you are building a personal brand, you will not have the career you want because you will not be authentic. Don’t package yourself. Just speak and speak honestly, with some data behind you.