New Facebook tools allow politicians to keep better tabs on constituents

by Bryan Clark in Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is rolling out a new tool for politicians to feel more connected with those they were elected to represent. In the coming weeks, the company will start sharing article data based on what an elected official’s constituents are reading and sharing. Facebook believes this could lead to politicians who better understand the people they’re elected to represent.

The idea has merit. Our current methods of communication center around dated correspondence (email, letters, calls) or social comments. Adding a sort of analytics program that helps lawmakers get a pulse for the people they’re representing seems like a solid path.

Facebook also intends to unveil badges for constituents to show they are a member of an elected lawmakers district. The badges allow for additional targeting for elected men and women to reach people in their district with a specific post.

According to a source at Facebook, the badges will only appear when you comment on that representatives page, not when you comment elsewhere.

FacebookTech

Bryan Clark is a reporter from San Diego, CA. Happy to hear your thoughts on bryan@thenextweb.com or @bryanclark on Twitter.

Comments