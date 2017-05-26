Theater decimates Facebook critics over ladies-only Wonder Woman screening

Texas-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse announced yesterday that it was having a special screening of Wonder Woman where everyone present would be a woman, even the staff. No boys allowed, in other words.

Some people always want what they can’t have, so this was not met with unanimous approval. Despite the fact that Wonder Woman is expected to be a global blockbuster and will probably be playing in every theater, every hour until weeks after its release — some people want this one screening for one night in one theater to be open to everyone.

Many theaters would be weather this storm in silence. After all, the first screening sold out so fast they had to create another one just to accommodate demand, so clearly they’d be alright, internet kerfuffle be damned.

But not the Alamo Drafthouse. The Drafthouse took to Facebook to sling some comebacks at its critics — and it’s quite the show.

Some responses were serious, if sarcastic:

Credit: Facebook

Others, not so much:

my new favorite thing: Alamo Drafthouse's responses to men being Mad Online about a women-only screening of WONDER WOMAN pic.twitter.com/H8jGiYrpOO — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) May 25, 2017

Finally, anyone who threatened to crash the exclusive party was reminded exactly whose time they’d really be wasting:

Credit: Facebook

Wonder Woman comes out on June 2. The Drafthouse screenings are on June 6.

Men are freaking out at Alamo Drafthouse for hosting ladies-only 'Wonder Woman' screenings on Business Insider