Facebook Live will now stream professional CrossFit

Facebook secured the right to stream professional CrossFit events and shows on Live.

Up until this point, CrossFit would stream events from it’s own site. Now it’ll also stream to YouTube as well as Facebook Live. CrossFit Games General Manager Justin Bergh said in a statement:

We’re splitting our audience to a certain extent, but we also feel like we’re getting new lift and new engagement by having it on multiple platforms. We’re always looking for better ways to serve our community. This gave us new tools that allowed us to talk and listen in a way that was going to make the experience for our fans different than anything they’ve had before.

It won’t just be competitions. There will also be behind-the-scenes programming with names like “Coaches Corner” and “Frenemy Friday.”

The first event to be streamed will be the CrossFit Regionals, which begin this Friday.

via Mashable

