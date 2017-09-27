Math geeks rejoice: Facebook Messenger lets you write basic mathematical formulae in LaTex

Some of the coolest features in Facebook Messenger exist buried under the surface. You have to really look for them. For instance, did you know that it comes with baked-in support for mathematical formulas written in LaTex? Check it out:

Messenger also supports longer equations. Because of the size constraints (Messenger typically occupies a small box at the bottom of your browser), when you write a longer equation, it is displayed with a scrolling bar.

Oh, another thing: Facebook only lets you write equations on the web. That’s fair enough, because I can’t imagine ever wanting to write Latex from a virtual keyboard.

The feature isn’t new. From what I can tell, people first stumbled upon it last month. But given that back-to-school season is in full swing, and LaTex is heavily used in STEM courses, I figured this could probably help someone, particularly when it comes to homework crunch time.

