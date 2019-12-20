Dinosaurs came back from the dead at our bowling event

From 2009 to 2013, we hosted a rather special annual event in Amsterdam. Tired of the typical networking dinners and drinks, we wanted to create a fun atmosphere to mingle with the city’s tech community. So we took an extremely underrated activity, threw in some costumes, loads of beer, and good music, and called it Bowlr.

The concept is simple: we rent out a bowling alley, digital companies in Amsterdam form an eight-person team, and bowl against each other. We get really, really drunk and become best friends by the end of the night.

Now, somewhere along the line, we decided to stop hosting Bowlr. This was before my time, so don’t ask me why — but after six years of sitting in the TNW events graveyard, we brought it back! Bowlr 2019 took place on December 11. Check out the official aftermovie:

What a night it was. In honor of our event resurrection, we asked teams to dress up as their favorite dead person/animal/thing. It was magically morbid, and everyone delivered. From huge inflatable dinosaur costumes to roughly a million Bob Rosses and Amy Winehouses, every bowling alley employee was extremely confused as to what the theme could possibly be.

It was great. Our DJ rocked up as Jesus, we danced on all the tables, and someone stole the bowling trophy. Beautiful chaos.

The official photo album is up on our Facebook – FOMO is guaranteed. Here are a few highlights if you can’t be bothered to open the link:

Boris died

Our CEO Boris came dressed up in a hospital gown. Here he is (almost) pole dancing. Also, the Boom Chicago team came dressed up as “Dead Boris” which was pretty great.

Questionable bowling strategies

Whatever rolls your bowling ball.

Unlikely friendships

T-Rex’ tend to be shy when they dance on account of their short arms, but as soon as Julian from TNW joined in, all their troubles fell away.

Big vibes

I just really like this photo so it needs to be in here.

Find more gems in the Facebook photo album. Shoutout to our sponsor, Wolters Kluwer, for helping us make Bowlr 2019 unforgettable! I think we might need to do it again next year… #Bowlr2020 anyone?