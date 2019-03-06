Under 30? Attend TNW2019 for just €149

At our technology festival, TNW Conference 2019, we’ll be discussing the future of tech. Experts and leaders will share their visionary ideas – but to ensure that we’re shaping the future together, we also want to include the leaders of tomorrow.

That’s why under 30s working with tech can attend TNW2019 for just €149, in partnership with Young Creators. As a company that supports the next generation, Young Creators recognizes that their insights and opinions are vital for envisioning what comes next.

TNW2019 is a two-day conference in Amsterdam, on May 9 and 10. We bring together the brightest minds in the industry, through inspiring keynotes, in-depth roundtable discussions, hands-on workshops, and more. If you’re under the age of 30 and working with tech, the Under 30s ticket provides the perfect opportunity to gain new knowledge, expand your network, and share your ideas.

But don’t just take our word for it – check out last year’s aftermovie for a small taste of what’s to come:

How it works

To register for more than a 75 percent discount on your ticket to TNW2019, all you have to do is follow these steps:



Step 1: Send us your email: Sign up here to register and verify your email.

Step 2: Invite two people: Send your personal link to two other people under 30. If they sign up too, you’re good to go.

Step 3: Register your ticket for #TNW2019: Once two of your contacts have verified their email addresses, we’ll send you a private link to register your ticket.

Don’t miss out – we’re sure this will be a popular ticket, so get yours now before they’re gone. We hope to see you in May!



Not under the age of 30? No problem. We’re also offering a discount to women in tech and developers.

