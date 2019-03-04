Here’s how you can get more than 75% off your TNW2019 ticket

Discussing the future of tech is more important than ever. With innovation happening every day, we need to make sure that all voices are part of the conversation. There’s no better time to bring us all together than at TNW2019, our technology conference in Amsterdam.

We’re offering more than a 75-percent discount on tickets to three core groups of people. We want to hear from a diverse crowd – industry experts and thought leaders, of course, but also from those who truly are the future of technology.

That includes young minds, who will be the next generation that leads us into the future we’re imagining. For those under the age of 30, the Under 30s ticket offers a discount so that you can be a part of the conversation, learn from experts, and expand your network to achieve your next goal.

It also means including women working in tech, who bring a much-needed perspective to the conversation. There’s a well-known diversity issue in STEM, and while the gap is slowly closing, it’s still prominent. Together with TheNextWomen and Startup Amsterdam, our Women in Tech ticket hopes to bring as many women as possible into the conversation on the future of tech, so that we can achieve equality faster.

Finally, it means including developers, who are the driving force behind the technology we’ll build. As we move into a tech-driven future, it’s clear that it’ll only be as strong as its code. The Developers ticket ensures that your expertise and opinions are heard, so we can move towards a new phase in technological innovation. We’ve partnered with ABN Amro to make it happen.

Through offering discounts to these three core groups in the industry, we’re aiming to have a well-rounded conversation on the future of tech. Young minds, women in tech, and developers are integral to envisioning the tomorrow we want to make a reality. So if you fall under any of these three categories, make sure to check out our special offers to get your discounted ticket to TNW2019 – we know they’ll be a popular choice, so get yours quick. We can’t wait to hear your thoughts on the future of tech.