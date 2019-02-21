TNW and the Financial Times partner for TNW2019

Our annual technology conference is fast approaching. On May 9 and 10, we’ll bring together the brightest minds in the industry to discuss the future of tech, through inspiring keynotes, in-depth roundtable discussions, hands-on workshops, and more.

We’re very excited to announce our TNW2019 partnership with the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication. Their expertise will help shape the conversation surrounding the future of technology and business. TNW and the FT share a similar vision but different audiences – with this partnership we’re bringing them all together in Amsterdam at TNW2019.



We’re really excited about the key features that this will bring to the conference itself.

Together, we’re introducing an entirely new track called Trade. Here, you’ll gain knowledge and key insights into the future of commerce, SaaS, marketplaces, and transactional business models. The track will highlight the leading companies in the industry to help you learn from and network with the best of the best.

The Financial Times will also co-host The Assembly, where we’re inviting leaders and policy makers for an exclusive discussion on tomorrow’s tech landscape, through keynotes and roundtables.

Last, but certainly not least, we’re proud to also announce the FT Live dome, a media hub where you’ll have the chance to meet the people behind Financial Times. The FT Live dome will host exclusive interviews with the biggest and brightest in technology and business.

We’re looking forward to these exciting new features at our conference – keep an eye out for more info coming soon. See you in Amsterdam on May 9 and 10.