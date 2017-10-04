Here’s how to watch today’s Google Pixel 2 event

Google is having its big hardware show today, where it’s expected to show off the latest Pixel phone among other things. The event begins at 9 AM PT / 12PM ET / 6PM CET, and you can view the livestream on YouTube:

The highlights of the event will probably the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google’s new flagship phones. We’re also likely to get a glimpse of the new Daydream headset, a new Google Home Mini, and possibly a new Pixelbook. If you want more information on what’s you’re likely to see, check out my colleague Napier Lopez’s roundup here.

You can also follow the event here with TNW, as we’ll be in attendance and keeping up with all of the major announcements. To see all the news as it comes out, you can follow our event coverage here.

