Video: Seoul is spearheading the 5G revolution

One of the hottest new topics in tech is 5G, the next generation of cellular network technology. When 4G came along, it was a massive breakthrough and gave birth to services like Instagram and Snapchat, which had been completely unthinkable only a couple of years earlier. Now it’s time for the next generation of innovations.

5G is much faster, more responsive, and more customizable than 4G and is expected to be fundamental to the advancement of new technologies such as IoT, AI, VR, and self-driving cars. To match human-like reflexes, autonomous vehicles need to be able to read their environment and sift through enormous amount of sensor data in real-time — which 5G makes possible with its reduced latency and ultra-fast network speed.

But when will all of this actually happen? Well, it already is. Watch the video above and follow TNW’s visit to Seoul, which is fast becoming one of the world’s first truly smart cities. Seoul is leading the way in 5G experimentation by providing a testbed for new products and services.

