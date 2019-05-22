PANIC: You have until May 28 to download The Sims 4 for FREE

In a parallel universe, 12-year-old me is crying. Why am I crying, you ask? Because The Sims 4 is free.

Yes, that’s right. Complimentary. Gratis. Ókeypis. FREE.

The fourth installment of the life simulation game was launched in 2014, and six expansion packs — which allow for a wider scope of gameplay, like added actions, furniture, clothing, and more — have been released since.

You have until May 28 to get yourself a copy. All you have to do is go to the Origin store and click “Download for FREE now for a limited time.” To play, you’ll also need to have Origin downloaded and installed, which I am doing as we speak. Or, as I type.

Many have criticized The Sims 4 standard edition mainly for not having enough content. While this base edition is free, you can also buy the Deluxe Edition through Origin, which will set you back €49.99, and includes the “Up All Night” and “Awesome Animal Hats” content, and The Sims 4 digital soundtrack. These expansion packs only give you more clothing and furniture, so it doesn’t really seem worth it to do so when the base game is F R E E.

As far as I know, this is the first time the base game is being given away for no money or strings. Fuck it, 25-year-old me is crying too.