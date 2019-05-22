PANIC: You have until May 28 to download The Sims 4 for FREE

by Georgina Ustik in distract

PANIC: You have until May 28 to download The Sims 4 for FREE
Credit: Origin

In a parallel universe, 12-year-old me is crying. Why am I crying, you ask? Because The Sims 4 is free.

Yes, that’s right. Complimentary. Gratis. Ókeypis. FREE.

The TNW2020 presale is live

Get 50% off tickets if you buy now. Do iiiit.

Get deal

The fourth installment of the life simulation game was launched in 2014, and six expansion packs — which allow for a wider scope of gameplay, like added actions, furniture, clothing, and more — have been released since.

You have until May 28 to get yourself a copy. All you have to do is go to the Origin store and click “Download for FREE now for a limited time.” To play, you’ll also need to have Origin downloaded and installed, which I am doing as we speak. Or, as I type.

Many have criticized The Sims 4 standard edition mainly for not having enough content. While this base edition is free, you can also buy the Deluxe Edition through Origin, which will set you back 49.99, and includes the “Up All Night” and “Awesome Animal Hats” content, and The Sims 4 digital soundtrack. These expansion packs only give you more clothing and furniture, so it doesn’t really seem worth it to do so when the base game is F R E E.

As far as I know, this is the first time the base game is being given away for no money or strings. Fuck it, 25-year-old me is crying too.

DistractThe Sims 4