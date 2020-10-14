GitHub improves mobile code review with file switcher and multiple comments

In March, GitHub launched its mobile app that make it possible for developers to view and review their project’s code on the go. Now, it’s bringing multiple enhancements such as the file switcher button and the ability to comment on multiple lines of code to the app that makes the task much easier.

In today’s update, it’s rolling out a toggle for comment wrapping. After the app was launched in March, a lot of developers asked for an option to stop line warping by default.

GitHub added the ability for multi-line referencing and commenting last year on the web. Now, it’s bringing this feature to mobile and you can use it by just long pressing on lines you want to leave a comment on.

In addition to this, the company has also added a handy file switcher button on the app, so you can easily switch between files when you’re handling multiple reviews.

GitHub said that since shipping the app in March, it has seen over 700,000 code reviews, and it hopes that these new updates will boost the number further.

You can download the updated app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store today. You can learn about all the new updates to the app here.