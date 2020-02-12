GitHub launches an Indian subsidiary to boost its developer community

GitHub announced today that it’s opening a subsidiary in India called GitHub India Private Limited. The company said the country has a third-largest number if active developer community on GitHub following the US and China.

Over the coming months, the Mircosoft-owned company ll build teams across the community, engineering, sales, support, marketing, and services to enable developers to adopt best DevOps practices.

In a blog post, Erica Brescia, COO of GitHub said that with of growing number of public repositories in India, the company aims to support open-source development by creating a local team:

Over the past year, the number of public repositories in India has grown 75 percent, demonstrating a sharp increase in collaboration across the Indian developer community. In building out a local team in India, our goal is to create stronger relationships with developers and support open source development across developers, maintainers, and enterprises.

GitHub already has existing enterprise customers in the country including food delivery service Swiggy and pharma cloud solutions company ArisGlobal.

World’s leading IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and Infosys were born in India. So there’s no dearth of developers in the country. Last year, a report from the Economic Times, suggested India can have the largest developer population in the world by 2024.

There’s no wonder why GitHub wants a piece of that pie.

Read next: WhatsApp now has more than 2 billion users