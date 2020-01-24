This free font was designed to make it easier for devs to read code

You love fonts for developers. You know you do. They’re simple, visually appealing, and easy on the eyes.

Enter JetBrains Mono, a new developer typeface specifically designed for readability and compactness. This way, you can easily parse through code, without the need to scale up the size of the font and without any danger of making each line of code unnecessarily long.

To make the reading experience even smoother, each character is slightly elongated. The makers of the font also made sure to make each character distinctive to avoid mistaking “1” for an “l” or an “I,” or a “0” for an “o.” Stuff like that matters when speed is of the essence.

The best bit? JetBrains Mono also supports cyrillic. That’ll come in handy when you’re plotting the demise of the foreign-speaking enemy with your slav coding comrades. You know what I’m talking about. Ah, it also does diacritics in case you need to put accents some characters.

In fact, JetBrains Mono supports a total of 143 languages, including Spanish, German, Russian, and Finnish. Pretty sweet.

Sold? Cool. You can grab the font by clicking here, the download button is at the upper right. And in case you’re looking for more developer fonts, check out Microsoft’s own Cascadia Code.