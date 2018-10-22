GitHub is down because of data storage issues

Developer platform GitHub has been down for hours due to data storage issues. According to GitHub’s status message board, the issue began around 10 PM ET on Sunday. Some users are facing login errors while others are not able to see their commits.

The company acknowledged the issue saying “We’re failing over a data storage system in order to restore access to GitHub.com.” GitHub also said on the status board that the team is working on migrating the database to get the website up and running.

We are continuing work to repair a data storage system for https://t.co/IEoI8IWMw9. You may see inconsistent results during this process. — GitHub Status (@githubstatus) October 22, 2018

Meanwhile, users are flocking to Twitter to rant about it.

No it is not you typing incorrect password.. #GitHub down! From what I can see it's been down since 1am CEST this morning. See status page: https://t.co/K1BNnAzPjy pic.twitter.com/zOVrSWoHO9 — Stephan Griesel (@SteveGriesel) October 22, 2018