GitHub launches Suggested Changes to make it easier to collaborate within pull requests

GitHub today announced Suggested Changes: a new feature that promises to make it easier to implement and action changes in pull requests. Here’s how it works.

Suppose you’re collaborating on a repository with an active pull request. A reviewer can look at that pull request, and if they see room for improvement, suggest a change to the code by leaving a comment. The author can then accept the suggestion with a single click.

Comments within pull requests aren’t new. What is new is the ability to write a code snippet reflecting the desired change within the pull request itself, and for it to be implemented without the use of any external tools, or the need to copy and paste.

GitHub formally unveiled Suggested Changes at its Github Universe developer conference, which is taking place at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts. The feature is currently in beta, and is available to users of GitHub’s Developer, Team, and Business Cloud plans.