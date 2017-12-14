Finally! Windows 10 gets a native OpenSSH client

It’s a long-overdue move that’s guaranteed to delight developers who use Windows as their daily driver. Microsoft is introducing a native OpenSSH client to Windows 10.

The software is available as a beta in the Fall Creators Update, and as demonstrated in this video from ServeTheHome, is pretty trivial to install:

This means that developers won’t have to rely on third-party software (like PuTTY) whenever they log into a remote server. They can just use an officially Microsoft-supported tool, from the familiar Windows command prompt.

This is yet another great move from Microsoft, which is increasingly catering to the needs of developers (developers developers developers).

Over the past few years, the company has open-sourced the .Net framework, joined the Linux and Open Source foundations, brought Ubuntu and Bash to Windows 10, and much more. Introducing a native OpenSSH client is just the latest welcome move.

Say Farewell to Putty as Microsoft adds an OpenSSH Client to Windows 10 on ServeTheHome