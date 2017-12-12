Got questions for a design master? Adobe’s principal designer Khoi Vinh is joining us on TNW Answers ...

Why do all startups use the same minimal aesthetic? What do you think of the iPhone X? What font should I use for my blog?

Meet the man who put NYTimes.com on the (digital) map; Graphic design legend Khoi Vinh is here for all your questions during his upcoming TNW Answers session on December 15th.

Vinh is the principal designer at Adobe – you know, the company that produces some of the most used design tools in the world – where he’s currently working on UX/UI software, Adobe XD. He’s also the Design Chair at Wildcard and co-founder of Kidpost. He previously captained the ship as Design Director for NYTimes.com from 2006 to 2010, transforming the publication’s digital readership and earning him a spot on Fast Company’s “The 50 Most Influential Designers in America” list in 2011.

You can hear more from him on the intersection of graphic design, tech, and culture in his book, “Ordering Disorder: Grid Principles for Web Design“, or his blog, Subtraction.

Join us here this Friday, December 15th for your chance to ask him about ethical design, the future, his favorite colors, and more. All you need to do is sign into Twitter, and head over to our TNW Answers platform.

Ask him ANYTHING – seriously. Need inspiration? Follow him on Twitter here and check out his recent interview on Dribbble’s Overtime podcast here.

Read next: Dutch blockchain project GUTS is ending ticketing scams