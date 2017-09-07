Photoshop’s new pen tool will finally make it easy to draw curves

If you’ve ever dabbled in Photoshop, you probably know the pain of trying to draw or select curved paths. You’re generally pointed to the pen tool, which is the furthest thing from intuitive – even after years of it, the pen tool never feels natural. Now Adobe is finally working on a better solution for the next version of Photoshop.

The company today shared a first look at the aptly-named ‘curvature pen tool.’ Instead of the confusing anchor-and-drag method of the traditional pen tool, this one creates curves automatically. But don’t take my word for it, check out Adobe’s demo video:

The new curve tool looks much more intuitive. Curves are created automatically with each click, and you can then easily create corners easily with a double click. You can also make adjustments like toggling between smooth and hard corners by just clicking on anchor points – Adobe is looking to cut the reliance on keyboard shortcuts.

The new feature is set to arrive later this year with the next version of Photoshop CC.

