Amazon is building a translation service for your sites and apps

Amazon is set to expand its Web Services range of offerings for developers with a new tool to translate their apps and sites into multiple languages, reports CNBC.

When it launches, the new service will see Amazon go up against Microsoft and Google, both of which offer translation APIs to enterprise customers.

Amazon already uses its own translation tech in-house to offer product documentation in various languages. The effort to build this out for developers is being led by Aron Levie, the co-founder of translation software firm Safaba, which Amazon acquired in September 2015.

That should help the ecommerce and cloud computing giant attract a wider range of customers. It presently offers more than 70 services in its AWS suite, and that division brought in more than $3.6 billion in revenue last quarter alone.

