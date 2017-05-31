GitHub’s new zero downtime goal is off to a rocky start
Yesterday, GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath said to British technology publication The Register:
The fundamentals of GitHub is it’s there when you need it. GitHub needs to be as reliable as a light switch or a dial tone.
Our goal is no outages. It’s hard to get to 99.999 but that’s what we are shooting for. Everything we are talking about falls apart if those things aren’t guaranteed.
So, what happened today?
We are currently experiencing major service outages.
— GitHub Status (@githubstatus) May 31, 2017
Oh.
Quick everybody freak out #github is down! pic.twitter.com/esfhJLUwuQ
— c.gill (@gillchristian) May 31, 2017
Le sigh, went to push new repo to Github, it's down… :(
— biglesp (@biglesp) May 31, 2017
With github down, half the internet is flailing. If AWS would go down, we could all start the weekend today.
— Daniel Silverstone (@dsilverstone) May 31, 2017
Life comes at you fast.
