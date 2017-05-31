GitHub’s new zero downtime goal is off to a rocky start

by Matthew Hughes in Design & Dev

Yesterday, GitHub CEO Chris Wanstrath said to British technology publication The Register:

The fundamentals of GitHub is it’s there when you need it. GitHub needs to be as reliable as a light switch or a dial tone.

Our goal is no outages. It’s hard to get to 99.999 but that’s what we are shooting for. Everything we are talking about falls apart if those things aren’t guaranteed.

So, what happened today?

Oh.

Life comes at you fast.

