Stack Overflow launches apps to let you ask idiotic programming questions on the move

Stack Overflow is an incredible resource. I don’t know anyone who works as a developer — or has successfully passed their Computer Science degree — without faithfully consulting it. It doesn’t matter how obscure your problem is, or indeed, how obvious it is – Stack Overflow has your back.

And now, it’s got a mobile app, allowing you to beg strangers to PLZ SEND TEH CODEZ when you’re away from your laptop.

The app is available for Android and iOS. To coincide with the launch, it also released new statistics showing developer interest in Windows Mobile and BlackBerry 10 has all but declined – perhaps as a justification for their decision not to support these platforms.

Stack Overflow’s new mobile properties let you do everything you can on the website — vote, comment, and ask questions. At the time of writing, the iOS version is complete, while the Android version is in beta as the company makes several tweaks to the UI.

