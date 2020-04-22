Daily Distraction: Is Tiger King even a documentary? Dunno, but these are FREE!

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the past month, you might’ve heard about or watched Netflix‘s super-hit Tiger King documentary. The eight episodes of this documentary were crazy, and as per the streaming service, it has been watched over 64 million times within the first four weeks of its release.

If you didn’t like documentaries before watching Tiger King, you might now believe that they can be as fun as movies. If you liked watching documentaries already, I don’t need to convince you. Here are some free-to-watch documentaries for you:

Netflix is offering some of its documentaries for free on its YouTube channel.

If you’re missing football action, you can watch the 2018 World Cup’s official documentary on FIFA’s YouTube channel. Plus, it’s also uploading classic World Cup matches every day. You’re in for a treat.

PBS is making a bunch of Ken Burns’ documentaries available for teachers and students including Jazz and The Civil War.

HBO has also released a few titles such as McMillion$, The Inventor, and The Case Against Adnan Syed on its streaming platforms for free.

If you like Formula 1, you can find some great documentaries on its site.

Open Culture has more than 250 titles you can watch at no cost.

The Free Documentary channel on YouTube hosts a ton of videos on various topics.

Video of the day

When we’re talking about free stuff, how can we forget Reddit co-founder Aaron Swartz?

Meme of the day

You know who you are

Stay safe!

Read next: AI study of Twitter bots reveals boredom is what separates us from machines