Daily Distraction: Look after your mental health with these free resources

The coronavirus pandemic has caused rare circumstances where most of us are stuck inside our houses. These are testing times that can trigger many mental health-related situations.

It’s hard not getting anxious while looking at the tragic news cycle all over the world or wondering what would happen to people who are affected by the outbreak.

Over the past couple of weeks, a lot of my friends have been struggling with depression and loneliness because of the lockdown, and the uncertainty that comes along with it.

Just like them, the pandemic has affected a lot of people’s mental health. So, while it’s not possible to consult a mental health professional in person, you can make use of these online tools to get help.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has handy guidelines on how to take care of your mental health and help those around you.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is offering free counseling sessions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The health ministry of India has launched a special helpline (080-4611-0007) in partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

