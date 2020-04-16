Daily Distraction: Become a shutterbug from the comfort your couch
One of the perks of writing about tech is to get to know more about photography with different phones. I miss the time when I could go outside and spend a couple of hours in a public park or by a monument to take some snaps.
Last year, when I went on a ‘EuroTrip’ (don’t worry, it was nothing like the movie), I decided just to carry a few phones to take pictures. And I was satisfied with the results I got from the Huawei P30 Pro.
While a phone‘s camera has a lot of software prowess behind it, helping you that perfect shot, there’s so much you can learn about photography that makes your snaps stand out.
For instance, reading my colleague Mix’s stories on street photography made me realize how photographers focusing on those particular genre look at different scenes.
So, for this edition of Daily Distraction, I bring you some great ways to learn photography to capture the ‘essence’ of your toothbrush (what else is there to photograph while stuck at home?):
- The museum of modern art in New York has a free photography course with a focus on the history of cameras and photos.
- Camera makers Olympus and Leica are offering courses ranging from basics of photography to underwater photography (hope your bathtub is big enough).
- Nikon has made its paid classes free for this month.
- The French photography company DxO is hosting free webinars.
- Thrillist has a nifty list of free courses to enhance your camera skills.
