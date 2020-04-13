Daily Distraction: Dive into PC gaming for free

When I was in school, I had a crappy computer. But I loved playing games such as EA Sports’ Cricket 2002 and Hidden & Dangerous on it. I spent my pocket money on buying new games from a local shop, and then I spent my study time completing those games.

However, after I joined college, my PC gaming reduced quite a bit. A few years later, I made a switch to a MacBook Air, which is not known for its gaming prowess.

While I mostly play some casual games on my phone and my Nintendo Switch, I do miss the world of PC games from time to time. So, in this edition of Daily Distraction, we’re gonna list some free PC games for you:

Epic Games is offering Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments and Close to the sun as free to keep downloads until April 16.

Video game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted that Ubisoft’s Assasin Creed II will be free on uPlay on April 14.

If you want to play something casual, TechRadar has a nice list of free-to-play browser games.

PC Gamer has a list of all PC games available for free right now.

Video of the day

Listen to composer Mick Gordon talk about Doom Eternal’s soundtrack in an engaging two-hour session.

Meme of the day

Stay Safe!

