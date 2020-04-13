Daily Distraction: Dive into PC gaming for free

by Ivan Mehta in Daily Distraction

Daily Distraction: Dive into PC gaming for free

When I was in school, I had a crappy computer. But I loved playing games such as EA Sports’ Cricket 2002 and Hidden & Dangerous on it. I spent my pocket money on buying new games from a local shop, and then I spent my study time completing those games.

However, after I joined college, my PC gaming reduced quite a bit. A few years later, I made a switch to a MacBook Air, which is not known for its gaming prowess.

We call it disco-tech

TNW2020 is our full-blown tech festival disguised as a conference

LET’S BOOGIE

While I mostly play some casual games on my phone and my Nintendo Switch, I do miss the world of PC games from time to time. So, in this edition of Daily Distraction, we’re gonna list some free PC games for you:

Video of the day

Listen to composer Mick Gordon talk about Doom Eternal’s soundtrack in an engaging two-hour session.

Meme of the day

 

Stay Safe!

Read next: Want a second laptop screen? The Mountie Plus makes it happen for under $35

Corona coverage

Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.

For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.

GearElectronic ArtsGame