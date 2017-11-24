Brighten up your life with a luxurious portrait of your pet

Pet obsession is currently at an all-time high, with us humans spending over $100 billion on pet products and services in 2016. Fortunately, our CEO Boris discovered one of the most practical pet products on the market: fully customizable and extremely regal portraits of your precious furry friends, available to order.

Founded by Dutch designer, Tein Traniello, L’animophe is the company responsible for the happiness of numerous pet owners around the globe, even harmonizing the palate of the magnificent art with the interiors of clients’ homes.

Creating entertaining photos of his dog Ventje and sharing them on Facebook used to be a way to unwind for Traniello. But when numerous friends began hounding him to create pet-portraits for them too, Traniello knew he was onto something — and boy was he right.

How it works

In order to get your hands on the most realistic L’animorphe possible of your beloved pet, there are a few steps you must follow:

Write a brief character profile encapsulating your pet’s personality. Upload a good quality snap of your pet (aim for sparkly eyes). Include photos of the area the artwork will hang (Traniello will make sure to use colors that match your interior). Choose your favorite out of three ‘sketches,’ and Traniello will work his photoshop magic to meet your chosen aesthetic.

Unfortunately, artwork so lavish comes at a price, with prints on canvas including the frame ranging from $300-$500 depending on the size. While I regrettably don’t have that kind of money lying around, if I did, a L’animorph of my dog is definitely what I would spend it on.

I know what I’ll be dropping hints for this Christmas!

Read next: TLDR is what Linux man pages always should have been