Ableist capitalist individualism

Hola pandemic pals,

I saw an elderly gentleman selling face masks outside of a convenience store today. He shook hands with almost everyone who spoke to him as they passed.I paused for a long moment and watched, unable to stop myself from wondering if he’d still be alive come Christmas. If he quits selling masks he may go hungry. There isn’t much in the way of government aid for the elderly or disabled where I live. And if he stops being warm and friendly to potential buyers, he’s far less likely to sell anything.For millions the choice is either risk catching COVID-19 so you can eat or go hungry with winter on the way.And then there’s the people who believe they’re more important than everyone else. They think COVID-19 is a personal problem. As long as they aren’t sick, it isn’t a big deal. They believe evil bullshit like “when it’s your time to die, it’s your time to die.” This pedantry allows them to excuse their murderous behavior when they decide to travel for the holidays, gather with family and friends, and ignore expert health and safety guidelines. It’s a form of capitalist individualism that history’s never seen before. Modern technology makes it possible for a group of people to quarantine themselves away from the world without missing a beat. We have endless 24-hour streaming TV, movies, music, video games, and porn. And, in most places, you can even get food and supplies delivered right to your front door. In California you can open an app and order cannabis. In Mexico, I can get OTC painkillers and anti-depressants delivered using the same service that also brings me Burger King, Domino’s, and dozens of local offerings. We are more connected than we’ve ever been, more prepared to hunker down and isolate than any other time in history. And yet the “haves” can’t stop going to bars, clubs, churches, gyms, salons, and hundreds of other unnecessary places because their personal convenience and emotional state is more important the the lives of others. We’re all depressed. We all “need” physical contact and emotional intimacy. The difference, however, is that those willing to endure this hardship in quarantine aren’t actively making things worse for everyone. We can either embrace the long-distance Zoom-based holiday season and all the technology we’re lucky enough to have, or we can keep killing each other.