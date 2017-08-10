Robots to replace Disneyland Actors

What kids love the most at Disneyland?

Probably it is meeting, greeting and snapping a photo with Mickey himself!

Over 1200 character actors portray Mickey, Goofy and other characters at Disneyland and they might lose their jobs soon.

A patent application reveals Disney’s plans to create children-friendly “Soft” Robots. The soft-bodied robots are adapted for physical interaction with humans, particularly children. The robots also incorporate sensors and control software intended to reduce impacts on collision during human interaction.

Disney may sell toy sized soft robots. Large sized soft robots can interact with visitors at Disneyland.

Moreover, the robots will be able to mimic movements of an animated character. So the robots would act as the character they are playing

Disney has always discouraged actors from revealing who is behind the costume in order to preserve the fantasy peddled in its theme parks. The actors believe this is in violation of their constitutional rights. Disney might be able to preserve the fantasy with these soft robots.

Patent Number : US20170095925 A1

