Tools To Help You Hack Conversions On Your Site

Landing conversions are something marketers have been struggling with since the term was coined. While there’s a plethora of science and data backing up some smart strategies, for most, it’s still not good enough. After all, conversions are almost always the end goal, the gauge of success to how your marketing efforts are going.

While you’ve probably tried an array of strategies to landing more leads and turning them into sales, sometimes it’s best to take your foot off the gas pedal and step back for a minute. That’s why I’ve compiled a few of some of the simplest tools you can use and implement to start turning visitors into customers. Check them out below:

VerticalResponse Landing Pages

Perhaps one of the most important things to help with your conversion rates is having a quality landing page. While it might sound obvious to some, you’d be surprised at the amount of businesses that link to either their homepage or someplace unrelated to their overall goal. A landing page is going to be the jumping off point for people to run through your pipeline, so have one that’s geared towards the sales goal you have in mind. Deluxe’s VerticalResponse Landing Pages platform enables brands to quickly create specific landing pages relevant to the ads, email campaigns, or content calls-to-action that usher visitors to sites. The VerticalResponse tool ensures that there is no disconnect between the specific information a customer is looking to explore and the content they are first served upon landing on your site.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is going to be the bread and butter of your marketing efforts, especially when it comes to tracking who’s visiting your page and from where. Surprisingly, according to a study compiled by Search Engine Land, only 28 percent of websites are currently using Google Analytics to track their efforts. However, doing so successfully can put you well ahead of the competition.

Moz

Seeing where you rank in terms of SEO is going to be critical in establishing how people are discovering your website. Perhaps one of the most popular and efficient tools to accomplishing this is Moz, who is by far, the leader in SEO analysis. With over 26,000 paid users abroad, Moz can help you reach the front of search results quickly.

Chatbots

While it’s a relatively new technology to implement, chatbots can be a great way for your business to convert leads, even while your whole team is asleep. With the vast improvements to AI over the past couple years, we’ve started to perfect the methodology of acquiring leads via robots. And as over 51 percent of consumers want businesses to be accessible 24/7, this might not be a bad investment to make.

Buffer

It’s no secret that marketers have been salivating over how to utilize social media to acquire new sales. After all, this is practically free advertising and something that we’ve found to be a pretty successful method of outreach. According to Pew, 69 percent of U.S. adults are on social media, which is a humongous market for your firm to acquire. However, that’s why tools like Buffer are helpful- a platform that allows you to schedule and track your social media posts. This allows you to be able to set everything up and let it go, saving you the hassle of updating your social feeds every few hours.

MailChimp

According to a study compiled by Hubspot, over 54 percent of marketers say that increasing their engagement in their email marketing efforts is a top priority. And in designing and tracking your email campaigns, the cream of the crop has to be MailChimp. With tons of templates and analytical tools, MailChimp can help convert your mailing list tenfold.

Implementing a call to action

A Call-To-Action is something most people have heard of but seldom implemented. In fact, according to Small Business Trends, a shockingly high 70 percent of small business b2b websites lack a call-to-action. However, CTA’s are stupid simple to implement, usually setting up an appointment, signing up for an email list, and even speaking to a live representative in real time. Consider one of these strategies if you’re looking to grow the amount of leads your company has.

Having a signup form

This is perhaps one of the most useful tools you can have in collecting data on your current and potential customers, as well as providing a cursor to defining your marketing strategies and goals. As Kissmetrics suggests, having a concise signup form is going to increase your leads significantly, not listing more than three to five inputs (I.E.: Name, E-Mail, Would you like to sign up? etc.)

Simplify your checkout process

Having a checkout process with too many bells and whistles can turn potential customers away, leaving you at a point just inches away from the finish line. According to research conducted by Baymard, the average abandonment rate falls around 69.2 percent, meaning that even some of the best in the business still fall short. However, that’s no excuse for you not to assess the flow of your shopping experience.

Include reviews on products

Whether you can believe it or not, the reviews of others matter quite a bit. I know a lot of us might have skepticism over them, but according to a survey presented by Buffer, 70 percent of consumers look at reviews before they make a purchase. Plus, this is a great opportunity to receive feedback and engage with customers, which is an excellent marketing opportunity within itself.

Make it mobile friendly

Mobile traffic is absolutely crucial to landing conversions. As Smart Insights notes, mobile dominates search discovery and traffic, clocking in 71 percent of total time spent online in the United States alone (note: that figure is roughly similar globally as well). In short, if you want people to discover your site, you’re going to have to not only make it responsive but directed towards a call to action as well. After all, isn’t the goal here to hit from every single angle?

