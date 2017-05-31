What CounterTack’s Strategic Partnership With SAP NS2 Means For Predictive Security Intelligence ...

CounterTack, the exclusive provider of the industry’s one true behavior and memory-based Endpoint Threat Platform (ETP) for the enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with SAP National Security Services.

This news is hot on the heels of yesterday’s announcement where the Waltham-based cyber security firm added another $20 million in a Series D round of funding. When adding this respectable figure to their existing $70 million from big names such as Goldman Sachs, it’s easy to see why they are rapidly becoming a big player.

Michael A. Davis, Chief Technology Officer of CounterTack advised “By partnering with SAP NS2 and integrating with SAP HANA, we are dramatically improving detection by adding additional detection algorithms without impacting performance, reducing complexity and delivering even more deployment flexibility to our customer base.”

A few weeks have passed since President Donald Trump’s executive order around strengthening the cybersecurity of federal networks and critical infrastructure. Maybe, we are witnessing a wealth of opportunities for cybersecurity companies who seize on the hot topic of the moment.

There is also an increasing realization that online defenses need to move away from being reactive to the constant barrage of attacks. Threats are continuously evolving, and the industry desperately needs to roll with these punches to have a fighting chance against the bad guys.

A strategic and proactive approach is the most obvious path forward. Rather than firefighting the latest threats, they need to be thinking about the next one around the corner.

Thankfully, advances in technology are now making it easier to leverage behavior analysis and machine-learning to neutralize threats at-scale to maintain business resiliency against targeted attacks.

Cybersecurity is fast becoming a market that requires real-time data ingestion and analysis, to support use cases like detecting unknown or targeted threats, killing new ransomware early, and stopping insider threats – Doug Cahill, Sr. Analyst, ESG Global.

With the SAP NS2 partnership, CounterTack appears to be honing in on a leadership position in the next-generation endpoint security market.

CounterTack’s Endpoint Threat Platform (ETP) is built on SAP HANA® analytics platform and applies a unique combination of behavioral analysis, machine learning and reputational techniques to counter the most advanced threats to enterprise security. The deal looks to compliment both parties offerings.

The demands on cybersecurity teams today are intense, and the ability to detect and remediate threats rapidly means high-availability data across large, highly distributed environments – Mark Testoni, chief executive officer of SAP NS2

The recent WannaCry attack was a big wake-up call to businesses who failed to manage their estate of legacy technology. CounterTack’s behavior and memory-based ransomware capabilities is just one of many solutions that offer protection to organizations.

Hopefully, the recent attacks will educate users that just having a firewall and aging antivirus solution in place is no longer going to cut it.

Our customers have a needle in a needle stack problem. They see advanced, sophisticated attacks daily, and they rely on CounterTack’s multi-observational behavioral analysis and incident response platform to detect and respond to threats quickly and accurately – Michael A. Davis, Chief Technology Officer of CounterTack.

Both businesses and users are increasingly becoming aware of the risks around neglecting their security responsibilities. But the big security players are looking to ride this wave of opportunity by accelerating growth and global expansion in the cybersecurity market.

It seems that 2017 will be the year where online security and protection from cyber attacks becomes everyone’s business.

