Contributors
Unique ways dropouts and non-STEM majors can compete for technical jobs
Contributors
Digital sight will change the smart home forever
World
Burn your boat
All stories in Contributors
-
Startups need to prepare for success to have success
Entrepreneurs are always chasing the next milestone. For a while, it’s all about making your first dollar. Then your first ...
-
How to launch your product on China’s popular Xiaohongshu fashion platform
While most of you are using Amazon and eBay, people in China are shopping on sites and apps like Tmall, Taobao, JD, Suning, Kaola, VIP.com, and the very popular new kid on the block, Xiaohongshu. Xiaohongshu (小红书), or Little Red Book, first came to my attention when I heard ...
-
7 detailed tips on how to improve your website in 2018
It’s no secret that Google loves technically excellent sites. If you want your sites to rank as well as possible, there’s no substitute for ensuring that you’re nailing the basics and doing everything you can beyond that. While some aspects of technical excellence have always ...
-
5 things to keep in mind when designing a product for developers
Ever since the beginning of time, there have been two kinds of people: The left-brainers - methodical thinkers who uses their logical and analytical skills to solve problems; and the right-brainers who tend to rely on feeling and intuition, are driven by inspiration and often think ...
-
Our paranoia over Huawei and Chinese tech is misplaced
Recent developments emanating from Beijing have many Westerners concerned; a spate of China-based tech IPOs have even ignited widespread paranoia that companies like Huawei and other Chinese tech firms are spying on American citizens and leveraging their sales to steal intellectual ...
-
3 basic rules for entrepreneurs who want to expand internationally
I’m often asked how the company I work for managed to successfully expand from Sub-Saharan Africa to Poland, a very different type of market, to say the least. It’s complicated but I can tell you one thing, we didn’t follow any existing playbook. Instead, we followed some ...
-
How blockchain will transform the e-commerce industry over the next few years
Blockchain technology should be considered the most disruptive technology invention of the fourth industrial revolution. The world has never seen a technology as powerful as blockchain technology and it could potentially impact all sectors of the economy complete will transforming ...
-
What’s really behind the EU law that would 'ban memes' – and how to stop it before June 20
With only a few days to go until the crucial vote in the European Parliament, more and more people are becoming aware of the looming plans for “censorship machines” and a “link tax” in the EU. (Catch up on these plans here.) People are realizing: Our freedom to upload media ...
-
Exploring digital identity through avatars
A poignant documentary delves into how embodying digital characters in virtual worlds like Second Life empowers people to become their true selves. In Our Digital Selves: My Avatar is me! filmmaker Bernhard Drax travels from Los Angeles to rural South England to tell the stories ...
-
Why bankers hate the cryptocurrency world
A cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency that uses cryptography for the purpose of security. The currency has rapidly ...
-
Google’s enterprise ambition is the reason behind Gmail’s redesign
The recent redesign of Gmail is exciting news and has been a long time coming. While Gmail has looked pretty much the same ...
-
GDPR will increase reported breaches and trigger a flood of ‘Right to be Forgotten’ requests
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is now being enforced, and 60 percent of affected businesses are not prepared. ...