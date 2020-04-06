Watch: How Tesla engineers are building a ventilator using car parts

Tesla is now building ventilators to help health workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, as there’s a shortage of these machines. In a new video released by the company last night, Tesla engineers explained how they’re building a ventilator prototype using parts of Tesla‘s cars.

The team is using a bunch of parts out of Tesla 3, such as the infotainment system and the vehicle controllers to regulate the airflow in the ventilator, and the touch screen panel to control the system.

Last month, Elon Musk said the company planned to deliver FDA-approved ventilators to hospitals for free to regions where Tesla delivers its cars.

We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2020

While it’s commendable that Tesla is trying to help out in a unique way, it remains to be seen if its proposed solution will actually help hospitals and patients.

Tesla is not the only car manufacturer in the US building ventilators. General Motors and Ford have also started building these medical devices to help hospitals meet the demand for medical supplies.