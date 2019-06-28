Your next BMW electric might sound fabulous, thanks to Hans Zimmer

What if I told you your next BMW electric car could emulate The Dark Night’s fabulous theme music? Don’t think I’m joking, because famed composer Hans Zimmer has partnered with the auto giant. BMW made the announcement official at the company’s NextGen event in Munich.

Under the brand name “BMW IconicSounds Electric,” Zimmer will work with Renzo Vitale, an acoustic engineer and sound designer, to shape the sound for its upcoming electric cars.

The iconic composer said he admired BMW growing up and expressed his enthusiasm about the project:

I have always been a BMW enthusiast. As a kid, I used to recognize my mother coming home by the sound of her BMW. I am thrilled to get the chance to design the sound of future electric BMW’s and create emotion for the future electric driving experience.

The duo has already worked on sounds for the BMW Vision M NEXT at Zimmer’s London and Los Angeles studios.

We can’t wait to see hear what the future sounds like.

