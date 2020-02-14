These 15 matchmaking and social media startups want to change how we connect

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of social platforms and matchmaking is usually dating apps, but the potential of matchmaking algorithms goes way beyond making personal connections.

Sometimes all you’re looking for is a developer with the right tech skills to get your fantasy project off the ground, or someone who actually knows how to assemble Ikea furniture (without duct tape), or a dog walker/whisperer who knows how to handle a Pomeranian with a Napoleon complex.

Social platforms and matchmaking algorithms are helping us connect with people and services that can help us reach new levels professionally, or simply improve our everyday lives.

That’s why we’ve included this category of tech changers in this year’s Tech5 talent competition.

Tech5 2020: On the search for Europe’s hot young scaleups

Every year TNW and payments tech giant Adyen have been scouring the European tech scene for the fastest growing scaleups. The top five winners are then invited to join Tech5 — an exclusive network of the best companies, investors, and experts from across the continent. This year’s winners will be revealed at TNW’s Founders Day event in Amsterdam on June 17, 2020.

This year we’re focusing on the ways technology can help create change and have a positive impact on the planet. The next group of startup finalists we want to highlight are those innovating in the category: Social platforms & matchmaking.

From helping job seekers land their dream job to connecting parents with top notch babysitters, these hot young scaleups are our top picks.

B2B

Developers have code review, sales teams have coaching, but what about customer service teams? Despite being the external face of your company, CS teams often lack regular feedback and development.

This is where Estonian Tech5 finalist, Klaus, steps in. Their platform combines the code review method and coaching in one, allowing you to review tickets and share feedback on the categories you think are most important for your customer service representatives to focus on — be it tone, quality, grammar, etc. With this information, the tool automatically tracks trends and provides quality scores, enabling teams to set actionable growth metrics.

Today there is even more pressure on businesses, not just to keep their customers happy, but also their employees. Polish startup, HCM Deck, is an all-in-one HR platform ready to equip companies with the features they need to keep their people engaged. From onboarding to community building to professional development, the platform covers the entire employee journey across your organization, leaving no gaps behind.

While local governments may not exactly be a business, they’re also responsible for meeting the needs of their constituents. But, anyone who’s ever stood in line at a DMV, knows: government run institutions are often stuck in the dark ages of technology. Knowing all about the need for strong functioning municipalities, Belgian politics tech company, CitizenLab, came up with a way to finally bring local governments up to speed.

The company’s citizen engagement platform allows them to reach a much broader base of constituents. Through surveys and polling, local governments can collect ideas directly from citizens and use the analytics feature to translate those insights into data driven decisions.

Job and talent search

Sometimes looking for a new job feels like a job in itself. Sorting through job listings, submitting applications, and then crossing your fingers and playing the waiting game. Instead, these startups are helping connect job seekers with their dream job, minus the headache.

Austrian startup, JobRocker, is taking the hassle out of seemingly endless job searches. Instead of applying for each and every new job offer that comes up, all you have to do is upload your CV and share some info about the type of job you’re looking for. Their matchmaking tech then takes over, scouring their database for the perfect fit. When a match is found, you’ll receive a job offer and be contacted directly by the JobRocker team.

Berlin-based JobLift is another unique entrant into the career search game. Cutting out the tedious process of going from job portal to portal, their platform uses AI and machine learning to aggregate job ads from multiple sources across the web. If you’re based in Germany and looking for a new job, JobLift has you covered.

Estonian MeetFrank’s job scouting tool takes a new approach. Their platform is on a mission to democratize the jobs market by providing complete transparency to jobs seekers. Instead of flirting around with numbers, their tool tells you exactly which companies want to hire you and how much they’re willing to pay.

Speaking of dream jobs, Danish Tech5 finalist, Tonsser, is a platform that’s helping talented football players showcase their skills to coaches and get on talent scouts’ radar. By updating scores from matches, users can compare and improve their ranking against other players. This profile then becomes a live portfolio that can be used to attract scouts and apply for exclusive club trials.

Gig economy

What if you aren’t looking for the traditional nine-to-five workday? We saw the rise of the gig economy in the last few years with many people deciding they want the flexibility to decide when, where, and how they want to work. Tech is helping to propel this booming industry further.

Hungarian jobs platform, Talentuno, could very well fit under the job and talent search category. But, instead of being a traditional business to talent jobs platform, the company enlists the help of ‘matchmakers’ who can sign up and get paid for connecting talent in their network to new jobs. Each time a matchmaker uploads a CV, recommends a shortlisted candidate for a job, or facilitates a successful job-candidate match, they get a commission.

Focusing on a completely different demographic, French platform Side.co is helping students gain experience and some extra cash on their schedule. These side gigs can be anything from working as a part-time office manager to hosting events. Operating in Paris, London, and Lyon, Side.co is helping make some of the most expensive cities more affordable for students.

Are you a parent who can’t take another Saturday night of watching Frozen? Belgian startup Bsit understands. This platform helps parents find their ideal babysitter. Through ratings, CV-style skill certificates, and a filter option that allows you to find babysitters according to language, special skills, or hour flexibility, there’s a caretaker out there ready to meet your child’s every need.

Developed in the fashion capital of the world, Milan-based Boom Image Studio is an AI powered platform made specifically for photographers and businesses. It not only matches the right professionals to photoshoot projects, but also takes care of post production editing, branding, bills, and invoicing. This end-to-end photo shoot cycle allows creatives to focus on what’s really important: capturing striking images.

Learning & development

It’s not just about boosting our professional lives. Social platforms are also helping us learn, grow, and share our experiences.

Lithuanian BitDegree has come up with an entirely new concept set to enable greater access to skill development. Their platform offers discounted online classes on the latest in-demand tech skills, from machine learning to Python. The key difference is that it also offers ‘micro-scholarships’ to people who want to learn new tech skills but lack the financial means. It does this through a blockchain backed peer-to-peer donation system. Sponsors can review student profiles and offer funding. Once a student successfully completes a course, they’re sent a blockchain backed certificate and the sponsor’s funds are released.

More great news for parents out there. What happens when your kid starts struggling with their French homework… and all you can remember are an assortment of (perfectly pronounced) swear words? Much like Bsit, Austrian born GoStudent is a platform where you can find top-rated tutors who will create an individual learning plan for your kid and teach them all those rebellious irregular verbs, periodic table… stuff, and (for the love of god) all the calculus they need to know.

Perhaps one of the coolest startups on the list, Dutch Tech5 finalist, Polarsteps is a travel app that’ll make you want to book a one way ticket to [insert dream location here]. The app automatically tracks your route, sharing your locations in real time on a cool web-based map. You can then add photos and share with your jealous friends. The great part is, tracking continues to work offline, syncing again each time you hit a hotspot. And they can even make a travel book out of your journey including routes, travel stats, and stories.

But let’s say you’re off on your globe trotting journey, piling up souvenirs along the way. Where are you going to store your stuff the next time you hit a new city? Danish startup LuggageHero has your back. Connect to the platform in over 35 cities worldwide and find a trusted location to store your ever growing back pack and enjoy the city uninhibited.

This is part of the 2020 Tech5 series covering the top finalists in the categories of: Circular Economy & Sustainability, Social Platforms & Matchmaking, Mobility & Subscriptions, Food & Delivery. You can find all the featured companies, with daily updates, here.