How to use Twitter’s new tool to limit replies to your tweets

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Twitter has finally given us the tool it’s been promising for months, namely the ability to restrict who replies to your tweets. Here’s how it works.

The platform’s been testing this option for a few months. The intention behind it is to allow users to control their own conversations — and to ensure one doesn’t have to deal with the unfettered opinions of the entirety of Twitter. If you don’t fall into the group capable of replying, than the reply button on the tweet will be greyed out and unuseable.

Read: Twitter told users they can limit tweet replies on iOS and Android — they can’t

The options are fairly straightforward, slightly resembling similar options on Facebook. Either everyone can reply, only people you follow can reply, or only those who you mention can reply. That last one can effectively be a “no one can reply” option if you don’t mention anyone in the tweet itself.

To find the option, open the tweet composition box and write the tweet of your choice. Under the text box, you’ll see the words “Everyone can reply.”

Click on that to see the options. Depending on whether you’re on the Twitter for web or on mobile, you’ll see either a drop-down menu or a pop-up. You’ll see the three options.

Select whichever you choose, and then publish the tweet. If you’re like me, revel in the fact that you’re effectively dropping the mic and robbing your followers of the ability to respond. Sometimes we all need to do that.

And that’s it! Now you can limit replies to your tweets. Good luck!