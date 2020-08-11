How to find your most played Spotify and Apple Music songs

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

We all like to think that we have refined taste in music, but often we end up listening to our guilty pleasures on loop. You must have heard a ton of songs on Spotify or Apple Music, whatever service you use.

So, how can you know what your most favorite songs are? Here’s how you can do it:

If you use an iPhone, you can download the TuneTrack app.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, sign in to Apple Music or Spotify.

Tap on the service.

You will be able to see your top tracks for that app.

Filters for Apple Music and Spotify are different because of their APIs. For Spotify, you’ll be able to see your top tracks and top artists for the last month, six months, and all time.

Spotify top tracks TuneTracker

In contrast, for Apple Music, you’ll only get to see top songs, but you can also know your favorite tracks genre-wise.

Apple Music top tracks TuneTrack

TuneTrack also offers a Trending section, so you don’t miss out on some of the popular tunes.

If you don’t have an iPhone, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered there too.

If you use Apple Music on Android, open the app and go to Library>Playlists.

Search for “most” and you’ll find “Top 25 Most Played” — it’s a playlist of your 25 favorite songs.

For Spotify, you can use My Top for Spotify website. Login to the website with your Spotify account, and you’ll be able to see your top artists and top songs.

My top for Spotify site

While you’re at it, you might want to check our useful guide on how to listen to songs on Spotify in incognito mode, so they’re not recorded in your listening history.

