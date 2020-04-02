How to make the switch to Facebook’s new design right now

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Facebook‘s finally rolled its site-wide overhaul out to everyone, meaning you can switch over and test it out for yourself if you like. Here’s a quick guide on where to find the option.

The new update significantly declutters the onscreen real-estate, moving the most essential tabs to the top of the screen. You’ll also notice different feeds at the top: in addition to the News Feed, you’ll also see a Groups tab, a Gaming tab, and a Watch tab. The remaining options in the left-hand menu have larger, more colorful icons, and are more widely spaced, making everything easier to find.

The Stories have been moved to the top of the News Feed tab, above the status bar. We also finally have dark mode, which is essential if you’re like me and stare at screens professionally and need that charcoal goodness to soothe your poor rods and cones. The whole thing essentially looks like Facebook‘s mobile app, only optimized for desktop.

If you don’t already have the redesign, but want to try it out, you’re in luck. Facebook‘s made the option easy to find. All you have to do is go to the drop-down menu on the top right, and you’ll see the option to “Switch to New Facebook.” It’ll be near the bottom of the menu. This will automatically switch everything over to the new layout.

there you go — that’s all there is to it. And if, for some reason, you’re not liking the new design, you can switch back the same way. Go to the drop-down menu and select “Switch to classic Facebook.”

At the moment, the new design is not mandatory, so you can switch back any time you want. We don’t yet know when, if ever, Facebook will make it standard for everyone. So for now, enjoy the option. Good luck!

