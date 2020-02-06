Instagram will now let you remove pity follows — here’s how you can do it

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Whenever I travel, the easiest way to connect with fellow travelers is through Instagram. But after some weeks, those follows might be redundant. To reduce clutter on your timeline, Instagram has launched a new feature today that lets you check people you’ve least interacted within the past 90 days.

Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Instagram app on your phone.

Head to your profile, and tap on Following.

Tap on Least interacted with.

Unfollow people whom you don’t want to see on your timeline.

Least Interacted with section on Instagram

You can sort people from your most recent follows, and your earliest follows.

Sort instagram followers

Plus, you can also see people whom you see a lot on the timeline under Most Shown in Feed section and mute them if you need to.

This feature will allow you to clear up your timeline and follow people whom you want to interact with more on Instagram.