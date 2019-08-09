How to use Google to find podcast episodes on a specific topic

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

Podcast discovery is already a hard task. Companies like Spotify are investing a lot of money in improving recommendation. But it’s almost impossible to find a particular episode based on your specific interest. Now, Google’s trying to solve this problem with its mighty search engine.

Starting today, you can search for a particular term, and Google will return podcasts episodes based on it. Here’s how you can use it:

Head to Google.com on your phone or desktop.

Enter the term you want to find with “podcast” as a suffix or prefix. For example, if you want to search for podcasts related to Avengers: Endgame, enter “Endgame podcast” as a search term.

Skim through episodes displayed in search and hit play on the one you want to listen to.

The search giant says you won’t have to use the word “podcast” soon to search for episodes. Plus, later this year, it’ll introduce this feature to the Google Assitant and the Google Podcast app.

