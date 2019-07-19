How to request FaceApp to remove your data from its servers

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

FaceApp is the talk of the town right now. Everyone’s trying out this AI-powered app to see how they’ll look when they’re old. While this is all fun and games, as we’ve pointed out before, there are plenty of privacy concerns surrounding this app.

The biggest of ’em all is that according to the app’s privacy policy, it can use your photos and data for commercial purposes. Now, you wouldn’t want to give your data away just to see what you’ll look like with a few wrinkles, do you?

In a recent clarification, FaceApp’s founder, Yaroslav Goncharov, said the company doesn’t share any data with any third parties. Goncharov also added that users can request to get their data wiped from FaceApp’s servers.

Here’s how you can do it:

Open FaceApp on your phone.

Go to Settings > Support > Report a bug.

And report a bug with ‘Privacy’ as the subject line, and description to request the data removal.

The data removal might take some time as Goncharov said, “our support team is currently overloaded, but these requests have our priority.” He added that the team is working on a better interface to make this process easy.

We would highly recommend making a data removal request until clouds of doubt around the app clears up.

