Here’s how to delete or deactivate your Snapchat account

Social platforms like Snapchat walk a fine line between being handy and consuming your whole life. Whether your screen time notification says you’ve spent a horrendous amount of time on your phone today, or you just don’t feel the need to share every inch of your life on an app anymore — it might be time to finally pull the plug on your online life and delete your account temporarily… or forever.

If you’re still on the fence about deleting your Snapchat account for good, you have the option to simply deactivate your account, but only for a 30 day period, the same as Twitter. If you decide to go with this temporary measure, your friends will not be able to contact or interact with you — but if you log back on, your activity will be restored.

If you decided to delete your account permanently, your settings, friends, Snaps, chats, story, device data, and locata data in Snapchat’s main user database will be deleted. The platform retains some of your personal data for certain legal, security and business needs, as it outlines on its support page. For example, Snapchat will remember information about any purchases you made through the app.

It’s only possible to delete or deactivate your Snapchat account on your desktop – but the good news is, it’s incredibly easy.

All you have to do is head to Snapchat’s accounts portal and type in your username or email address and password — your username and email address can be found on the mobile app on your profile settings.

Once you’ve entered these details, your account will be deactivated for 30 days. After this grace period, your account will be permanently deleted …. forever.

There’s a deep pool of social networking sites out there, but most don’t make it as tricky to delete your account for good. If you’re wondering how to delete your account on other social sites, head to their FAQs page or search on Google for an easy guide.

