Everything you need to know about your MacBook’s trackpad gestures

by Ivan Mehta in Basics

Everything you need to know about your MacBook’s trackpad gestures

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

The trackpad of a MacBook is a wonderful thing. You can do a lot of stuff if you know the trackpad shortcuts off the top of your head. But with so many gestures, it can be a bit hard to remember all of them. So, here’s a nifty list for you to remember.

MacBook trackpad gestures

  • Right-click: Tap with two fingers.
  • Scroll: Slide two fingers up or down.
  • Zoom in/out: Pinch with two fingers to zoom in or out.
  • Swipe between pages: Swipe left or right with two fingers to switch to previous or next page.
  • Swipe between apps: Swipe three or four fingers left or right to switch between full-screen apps and desktop
  • Open Launchpad: Pinch three fingers and thumb.
  • Show desktop: Spread three fingers and thumb.
  • Show all the apps you’re using: Swipe down with four fingers.
  • Show mission control: Swipe up with four fingers.
  • Rotate an object: Move a thumb and a finger around an object (like photo) to rotate it.
  • Smart zoom: Double tap to automatically zoom to a specific part on a webpage or in a PDF file.

Hard Fork!

Hard Fork?

Hard Fork

Which one do you use the most? Tweet at us.

AppsMacBookTouchpadMacBook