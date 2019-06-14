Everything you need to know about your MacBook’s trackpad gestures

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff.

The trackpad of a MacBook is a wonderful thing. You can do a lot of stuff if you know the trackpad shortcuts off the top of your head. But with so many gestures, it can be a bit hard to remember all of them. So, here’s a nifty list for you to remember.

MacBook trackpad gestures

Right-click: Tap with two fingers.

Tap with two fingers. Scroll: Slide two fingers up or down.

Slide two fingers up or down. Zoom in/out: Pinch with two fingers to zoom in or out.

Pinch with two fingers to zoom in or out. Swipe between pages: Swipe left or right with two fingers to switch to previous or next page.

Swipe left or right with two fingers to switch to previous or next page. Swipe between apps: Swipe three or four fingers left or right to switch between full-screen apps and desktop

Swipe three or four fingers left or right to switch between full-screen apps and desktop Open Launchpad: Pinch three fingers and thumb.

Pinch three fingers and thumb. Show desktop: Spread three fingers and thumb.

Spread three fingers and thumb. Show all the apps you’re using: Swipe down with four fingers.

Swipe down with four fingers. Show mission control: Swipe up with four fingers.

Swipe up with four fingers. Rotate an object: Move a thumb and a finger around an object (like photo) to rotate it.

Move a thumb and a finger around an object (like photo) to rotate it. Smart zoom: Double tap to automatically zoom to a specific part on a webpage or in a PDF file.

