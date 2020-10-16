Google wants to help you find the nearest US voting location

Google is making it easier to find the closest voting location near you.

In a new blog post, the company revealed it has introduced new features to Search and Maps in the US to help you locate the nearest location where you can cast your vote — either in person or via a mail-in ballot. Simply search for “early voting locations” or “ballot drop boxes near me,” and Google will point you in the right direction.

In addition to that, Google will also offer helpful tips and reminders like making sure your ballot is completed and sealed before submitting it.

Here’s what that’ll look like:

The Mountain View giant plans to expand this functionality to Google Assistant and Assistant-enabled smart devices, so you can get this information by simply dropping the magic phrase “Hey Google, where do I vote?”

Google product manager Yunhan Xu says the decision to highlight voting locations directly in Search in Maps comes after searches for “how to vote” in the US reached record-highs this year.

Google adds voting location information will be sourced via the Voting Information Project, a partnership between non-partisan non-profit Democracy Works and state election officials. The company also reassures it’ll continually update the list as more locations become available across the country.

