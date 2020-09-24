Microsoft Office for desktops will be available through a one-time purchase next year

When Microsoft announced Office 2019, some people were worried that it might be the last perpetual version (i.e. not a subscription model) in the offering. However, the company is planning to release a new flat-priced version of its marquee product next year.

The company said that “Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021,” in an announcement first spotted by Windows Central.

The perpetual version allows people to pay a flat price for Office products and own it forever — unlike Microsoft Office 365 that requires you to pay a monthly or annual subscription fee. However, you might not get the quick feature updates offered by the subscription plan.

If you plan to use one version of Office for a few years without caring for updates, a perpetual version is well suited for you.

Currently, the company offers Microsoft 365 plans starting at $5 a month for a basic package that offers apps such as Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.

The Seattle-based tech giant priced the Office 2019 at $149 that includes basic apps for Windows and Mac. We’ll just have to wait and see if the next year’s version will offer similar apps at the same pricing.

