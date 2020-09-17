You might soon be able to log into WhatsApp‘s desktop version just with your fingerprint.

Serial WhatsApp leaker WABetaInfo has spotted the Facebook-owned company is experimenting with a fingerprint login system in the app’s latest beta build for Android (2.20.200). The feature works similarly to the QA code interface the app currently uses to authenticate new desktop sessions.

That said, it sounds infinitely more convenient. As someone who uses WhatsApp Web quite often, I always find it annoying to pull out my phone, turn on my camera, and scan a QR code on my laptop. Signing in directly with a fingerprint still requires you to use your phone, but at least you no longer have to bother with scanning any codes.

It’s also more secure, in case someone manages to get a hold of your phone (in which case, you’ve got bigger fish to fry).

Anyways, here’s how the fingerprint interface might look like:

Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has been quietly working on a number of ways to make its app easier to access. Last year, the company was rumored to be crafting a way to use the Web app without your phone — a feature that still hasn’t been implemented. More recently, there’s been talk about a new feature that lets you use the same phone number across multiple phones.

As with any other feature spotted in WhatsApp beta builds, there’s no telling when or if the functionality will make its way to the official app. We’ll keep an eye out for you, though.

