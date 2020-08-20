It’s 2020, so of course Gmail is down right now

Stop the presses. Literally. Because Gmail is down for a lot of people across the world. Folks are not being able to send emails, attach files, or log in to the service.

As always people have flocked to Twitter, the world’s favorite complaint board. A lot of them have mixed feelings about Gmail being inaccessible, especially when you have to rely on such services while working from home.

GMAIL IS DOWN. I can't decide if this is wonderfully liberating or wildly stressful 🤷‍♀️ — Rebekah Scanlan (@rebekahscanlan) August 20, 2020

#Gmail is down for more than 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/UQMYFPH0EO — Luke Stateson (@lukestateson) August 20, 2020

In addition to that, Down Detector has seen a surge of reports on Gmail and Google Drive service disruptions.

We’ve asked Google for more details, and we’ll update the story if we hear back. Meanwhile, play that dinosaur game on Chrome.