This 3D app lets you design the perfect desk setup before buying anything

Each time I’m buying furniture I’d look up the dimensions of my studio and quickly draw a sketch of how things would fit. It’s bit of a hassle, but it’s the easiest way to avoid buying something that doesn’t fit. I don’t apply the same method when it comes to arranging my desk, but if you do — there’s an app that might help you plan better.

Enter DeskSpacing, a web-based tool that lets you design your desk setup before you buy your things. There’s multiple desk variants to choose from, including the popular Linnmon model you’ll find in IKEA (and it looks just as plain and fragile as the real thing). You can also select between different sizes.

The cool thing about the app is it has a list of items and pre-selected sizes you can choose from — anything from desks hardware like screens and keyboards to miscellaneous items like coffee cups, lamps, and books. That makes it fairly easy to quickly sketch up how your desk might look like with all your belongings on it.

You can also move the items across the desk, and rotate the scene to view it from various angles — almost as if you’re inside actual 3D modelling software. To move an item, simply click on it and drag it across the axis.

One thing you can’t do in DeskSpacing is to move an object up and down, though I see how that wouldn’t make sense for certain peripherals like mice and keyboards. Still, I prefer to place my PC under the table for instance, and I can’t do that in the app. That said, you can still get an idea if the case is going to fit below or protrude.

You can check out DeskSpacing by clicking here.

